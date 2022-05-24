On Monday night, Paulo Dybala took the field at the San Siro in a charity event organized by Samuel Eto’o and featured a host of past and current stars who took a stand against all form of discrimination.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, La Joya took the opportunity to hold talks with Inter directors at Villa Bellini.

The source claims that the departing Juventus striker has already given his preference for Giuseppe Marotta’s side who offered him a contract worth 6 million euros per season plus three millions on bonuses.

The Argentine is now a free agent after ending a seven-year collaboration with the Old Lady. Juventus held lengthy negotiations with the former Palermo star regarding a contract renewal. But after reaching a verbal agreement in December, the club decided to abort all contract talks and showed him the door.

Moreover, Calciomercato explains how the Inter faithful have already embraced Dybala during his appearance at the Giuseppe Meazza last night.

One of the black and blue banners held by the Nerazzurri supporters read: “Paulo, we are waiting for you.”

Nevertheless, Dybala has no shortage of admirers on Italian soil, as Roma legend Francesco Totti (who happened to be his teammate in last night’s charity event) is still trying to convince him to sign for the capital club, and has even offered the Argentine his iconic number 10.