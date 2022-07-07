For one reason or another, Juventus players joining Major League Soccer appears to be the theme of the summer.

Of course legendary captain Giorgio Chiellini was the first to make the jump when signing for Los Angeles FC, but he wasn’t the last.

Young Albanian striker Giacomo Vrioni joined New England Revolution, while Matteo Brunori could follow suit.

But that’s not all, because according to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Federico Bernardeschi is about to reach an agreement to join Toronto FC.

The Canadian side has already lured two Serie A stalwart in Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito.

Therefore, the winger would be the third Italian to join the MLS club this summer.

After failing to fulfill his promise to Turin, Juventus decided to part ways with Bernardeschi, allowing his contract to expire at the end of the season.

Thus, the 28-year-old is now free to sign for any other side. While some expected him to join another Serie A club, it appears that his destination will be a slightly unusual one for his age.

However, he wouldn’t be the first to make the trip from Turin to Toronto, as we all remember how Sebastian Giovinco managed to cement himself as one of the all-time best players in MLS after struggling for consistent playing time at Juventus.