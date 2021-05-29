Depay delays Barcelona decision which could play into Juve’s hands

Memphis Depay is claimed to be delaying his decision to join Barcelona until their stance on manager Ronaldo Koeman is confirmed.

The Dutch forward is out of contract this summer, and has been strongly linked with a move to the Camp Nou, but he is now believed to be delaying that decision.

MundoDeportivo(via TuttoJuve) states that he is awaiting confirmation that current boss Koeman will still be in the job for the upcoming campaign, with Depay in the knowledge that he is keen to give him a key role upon his arrival.

That doesn’t look a certainty after a disappointing league campaign however, and a change could open the door for Juventus to swoop in.

The Old Lady struggled to find consistency in attack this term, with all of Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala having been absent at different times, and Depay’s arrival would be a welcome boost to our options.

It remains to be seen whether the club will agree to extend Morata’s stay, having enjoyed a loan spell with the club for the most recent season, while there also remains question marks over Cristiano Ronaldo and Dybala’s futures also.

Who would be Depay’s ideal partner in attack?

Patrick