Depay is Juventus’ number one attacking target and they are waiting on Bernardeschi

Juventus wants to sign another striker in the next transfer window and they have been linked with moves for several around Europe at the moment.

The likes of Fernando Llorente and Graziano Pelle are targets that could join them in Turin.

But Calciomercato says that Memphis Depay is their number one target.

The Dutchman is in the final year of his current deal with Lyon, and he wanted to leave the French side in the last transfer window.

Barcelona had positioned themselves as the team to sign him, but the deal fell through and he remained in France.

Lyon will not want to lose such an important player in the January transfer window, but the former Manchester United man is a strong target for the Bianconeri.

Juventus have had to rely on Alvaro Morata as their only striker this season, and the Spaniard has been delivering the goals.

But the club needs more goals in the team apart from those of Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Depay has been one of the best goalscorers in France since he has been at Lyon and he even scored against Juventus in the Champions League last season.

The report also says that Juventus is hoping that Federico Bernardeschi will agree to be used in an exchange deal with the French side.

It remains unclear if Juve will try their luck for him next month or if they will wait until the summer.