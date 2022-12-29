Depay makes a decision on his future amidst Juventus interest

Memphis Depay has been linked with a move away from Barcelona in the last few seasons and he was close to joining Juventus in the summer.

However, the move never materialised and he spent this term in Spain but has not played many games because of the fine form of Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish attacker has been the club’s first-choice striker and Depay is struggling to get minutes, which could make him want to leave next month.

That will tempt Juve to go back and seal a move for the Dutchman, but it doesn’t seem that will happen.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Depay is not thinking about leaving midseason and has decided to spend the rest of this term with the Catalans.

Juve FC Says

We are now well stocked in attack and it is hard to see a role for Depay in our team if he joins us in January.

If we keep Moise Kean and Arkadiusz Milik, there will hardly be a need to get Depay through the door, so he probably missed his one big chance to join us in the summer.

Unless someone leaves, it is hard to see where Depay will play regularly at Juventus.