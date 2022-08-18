Depay no longer expected to train with Barcelona as Juventus waits to complete transfer

Memphis Depay’s move to Juventus appears imminent as a new report claims he is no longer expected to train with Barcelona.

The Dutchman is the subject of transfer interest from the Bianconeri who wants to take advantage of Barca’s poor financial health to sign him for free.

Depay has offered to leave Barcelona earlier than normal to help ease their financial pressure, but he wants a severance package.

The attacker’s entourage and the Spanish club are in talks to find an agreement regarding that.

Sport, as reported by Il Bianconero, claims he is now close to leaving Catalunya and they don’t expect him to train with Barca again until he leaves the club.

This comes as a major boost to Juve who are prepared to offer him a two-year deal to join their team.

Juve FC Says

We need squad depth and the mounting injury problems at the Allianz Stadium suggest we need a bigger squad.

Depay has had a good career and his spell at PSV and Lyon show he can be a top attacker.

Adding him to our current offensive lineup makes it more dangerous and unpredictable.

Hopefully, the Dutchman’s deal in Barcelona will be ended soon and he would make the move.