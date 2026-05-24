Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic risks missing the final game of the season against Torino due to a new adductor issue.

The 26-year-old spent more than three months on the sidelines earlier in the season due to an injury in the adductor that required surgery.

The Serbian has recently made his return to action, and also had to overcome a slight calf problem. He scored back-to-back goals against Hellas Verona and Lecce to consolidate his status as Luciano Spalletti’s biggest goal threat. However, the 67-year-old manager may have to do without him on the decisive round of the campaign.

Dusan Vlahovic risks missing Torino vs Juventus

According to multiple sources in the Italian media, including Alfredo Pedulla, Vlahovic has sustained an adductor problem during Saturday’s training session.

The next few hours will be decisive to determine whether the bomber will be available or not against Torino.

And if he manages to grit his teeth, Spalletti will have to decide whether to entrust him with a starting role or preserve him for a second-half cameo.

Juventus already without Yildiz, Bremer & Thuram

Needless to say, the Juventus boss certainly didn’t need another conundrum heading into the final round of the season, especially with the odds already against his team in the battle for Champions League spots.

The Bianconeri started the weekend in 6th place, so they will need to win the Derby della Mole, plus a couple of favours from the teams facing Milan, Roma, and Como.

Moreover, Juventus are already without a few key starters, as Kenan Yildiz has been ruled out with an injury, and Gleison Bremer is serving a ban. Khephren Thuram will likely start on the bench, as he’s not fit enough to start.

Interestingly, this fixture might prove to be Vlahovic’s last in the famous Bianconeri stripes, as he has yet to renew his expiring contract.