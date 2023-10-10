France manager Didier Deschamps has expressed sympathy for Paul Pogba after the midfielder’s failed drug test, which could potentially result in a career-ending ban. Pogba is currently preparing a defence after banned substances were found in his urine sample.

This situation has marked a turbulent return to Juventus for the Frenchman and may culminate in a severe ban that affects the remainder of his playing career. It’s a regrettable outcome for one of the world’s top players.

Pogba is also a crucial player for the French national team and played a pivotal role in their 2018 World Cup victory. Consequently, his absence would be felt by Les Bleus in international competitions.

Speaking ahead of his team’s next international matches, Deschamps said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Allegri is particularly sad for Paul, as am I too, a lot of things have fallen on his head lately. He finds himself in a complicated situation. He will defend himself. He will have to defend himself, this does part of a long procedure.

“It all started with the doping test. I don’t know what tomorrow holds for him, but what’s happening to him is sad for him.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba will not be remembered very well if his career ends with a lengthy ban, and it would be unjust because he is one of the best players of his generation.

He won several trophies at Juventus and Manchester United and deserves a much better ending.