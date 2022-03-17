Deschamps calls up Rabiot for France’s upcoming friendlies

Despite his unconvincing performances at club level, Adrien Rabiot still managed to earn a call-up for the French national team.

Les Bleus have already qualified to the World Cup after finishing top of their group, so they’ll able to enjoy a couple of friendly meetings in the upcoming international break.

Didier Deschamps’ men will host Ivory Coast in Marseille on March 25, before welcoming South Africa to Lille four days later.

Even though the reigning world champions don’t have official commitments, the former Juventus manager decided to call up his elite stars – including PSG striker Kylian Mbappé and Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema.

Therefore, Rabiot’s inclusion within the 23-man squad suggests that the national selector is leaning towards picking the Juventus midfielder in his final squad which will defend the title in Qatar.

Nevertheless, the former PSG man will have some strong competition for a starring spot in the middle of the park. This department includes former Juventus star Paul Pogba, Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni and of course Chelsea’s enforcer N’Golo Kanté.

Here is the full 23-man list for France’s next two friendly matches via France24:

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham United/ENG, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG), Mike Maignan (AC Milan/ITA)

Defenders: Jonathan Clauss (Lens), Lucas Digne (Aston Villa/ENG), Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich/GER), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan/ITA), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Jules Kounde (Sevilla/ESP), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich/GER), Raphael Varane (Manchester United/ENG)

Midfielders: Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille, on loan from Arsenal/ENG), N’Golo Kante (Chelsea/ENG), Paul Pogba (Manchester United/ENG), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus/ITA), Aurelien Tchouameni (Monaco)

Forwards: Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid/ESP), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich/GER), Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid/ESP, on loan from Barcelona/ESP), Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig/GER)