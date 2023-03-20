Rabiot
Deschamps confirms Rabiot is a key player for France

March 20, 2023 - 9:00 pm

France manager Didier Deschamps has discussed the importance of Adrien Rabiot to his team after naming the midfielder to his squad for the latest international matches.

Rabiot has been in superb form in the last two seasons and is now one of the key players for his country as well.

He played an important role as they reached the final of the World Cup in Qatar and continues to get called up by Les Bleus for action.

After their heartbreak at the World Cup, France would be keen to win Euro 2024 and Rabiot is one player we expect to see in the squad for that competition.

After naming him in his latest squad, Deschamps said via Football Italia:

“Adrien had already done a lot of very good things before the World Cup.

“He arrived with very high-level performances and he remains as important as ever.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is one of France’s best players and it will be ridiculous if they name a squad without him in it.

His importance is also not lost on Juventus, who are desperate for the former PSG midfielder to remain with them for another season.

Hopefully, he will return from the break in great shape because we need him to be in form for the rest of the term.

