The situation regarding Adrien Rabiot seems quite surprising, as the midfielder remains without a club long after the transfer window has closed. While it’s highly unlikely that Rabiot will be forced into retirement, his current position as a free agent has certainly raised eyebrows, especially for a player of his calibre.

Juventus made significant efforts to retain Rabiot, reportedly offering him a lucrative deal worth €7 million per season over three years. Confident in his ability and market value, Rabiot declined the offer, expecting to secure a more favourable contract elsewhere. However, the anticipated interest did not materialise, leaving him without a club for over two months.

As a result of being unattached, Rabiot has missed out on a call-up to the French national team for recent matches, further complicating his situation. Though retirement seems extreme, Rabiot will likely continue searching for opportunities to resume his career, perhaps even considering options outside of Europe if necessary.

The midfielder’s national team manager, Didier Deschamps, has opened up on his situation. He told a press conference, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Rabiot has a slightly embarrassing situation. He had 100% choice, his contract was expiring and he is wanted by several teams. But now he is without a team and does not train in a group. I hope he can quickly choose a club that can then bring him back to us.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot will regret his decision to ignore our offer, but we have moved on and wish him the best of luck.