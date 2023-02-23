Deschamps is convinced Nantes vs Juventus will live up to expectations

The manager of the France national team, Didier Deschamps, is convinced Juventus and Nantes will deliver a top match when both clubs meet in the Europa League tonight.

Juve missed a chance to take an advantage into the reverse fixture after Nantes drew 1-1 against them in Turin.

With no away goals rule, the game is still there for the taking and both clubs would be confident they can win the tie.

Deschamps is expected to be in attendance to watch his former clubs battle each other and said via Tuttojuve:

“The 1-1 of the outward journey? It is an excellent result, of course. I am very happy for Antoine Kombouaré. After 0-1 of the first half, the Nantes was able to hold and jog on a very well guided counterattack. Now, as the technician said, there is the most difficult part to deal with. Juve will come to Nantes to qualify. In any case, this result promises a beautiful evening. It’s nice that the Nantes audience can relive this kind of emotion.”

Because the game is still open, both clubs would be at their brilliant best and try to win the match.

Juve has had a tough spell in Europe this term, but this game offers them a chance to turn things around and making the next round could set them up mentally to win the next few games as well.