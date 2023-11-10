France manager Didier Deschamps has expressed his envy for Adrien Rabiot after the midfielder was appointed vice-captain at Juventus.

Deschamps, who played for the Bianconeri during his career, acknowledged his positive experiences with the club but revealed that he was never bestowed with the captaincy.

Rabiot’s significance in the current Juventus squad cannot be overstated, as he has become a fixture in the starting lineup. His consistent performances have earned him the vice-captaincy, and the club is keen on securing his commitment with a new long-term contract at the Allianz Stadium.

In addition to his pivotal role at Juventus, Rabiot is also a key player for the French national team and has been included in the latest squad for the November matches.

Deschamps was speaking about his players ahead of the match and said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“He’s been at an excellent level for several years.

“I’m a little jealous because I never got to be the captain of Juventus, but it’s a great sign of trust from his coach and it’s been a massive source of pride for him.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot deserves to wear that armband because he has been one of our most important players in the last few months.

Hopefully, he will sign a new deal and remain with us for the next few seasons.