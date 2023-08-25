Paul Pogba has been given hope that he can continue his international career if he returns to full fitness.

The Juventus midfielder is dealing with a long-term injury problem that has limited his game time at the Allianz Stadium over the last few months.

Juve had been hopeful he would be a pivotal player for them last season, but he spent almost all of it on the treatment table and the club is now looking to get him back to his best fitness.

Pogba travelled with the squad for pre-season but never partook in any of the games.

However, he was fit to make the squad in their Serie A opener and could play in the next game. These are steps towards being a regular for the team and he would also want to play for France again.

Didier Deschamp, the French manager, said about the midfielder’s international future, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“I only want Paul in the national team if he’s really Paul.”

Adding: I think he can come back, he has the mental strength and the skills to make it.”

Juve FC Says

Considering his poor fitness record, Pogba should be considering international retirement now.

The midfielder is one player who has to manage his body well and does not seem to have the energy for too many games.