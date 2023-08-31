Adrien Rabiot finds himself included in the latest squad for France’s upcoming international match, as announced by manager Didier Deschamps. However, notable by his absence is Paul Pogba.

Both Pogba and Rabiot hold pivotal roles within the French national team. While Rabiot was part of the squad at the recent World Cup in Qatar, Pogba’s presence was hampered by a significant injury.

Pogba’s career, particularly since his move to Juventus, has been punctuated by numerous injury-related setbacks that have limited his appearances. Despite this, he has been making strides in regaining his form and could soon be back in action as a starter for Juventus.

Given the depth of talent available to the French team, the decision to not rush Pogba’s return appears to be a logical one. Tuttomercatoweb reports that Deschamps has chosen to keep Pogba out of the squad, allowing him to further build his fitness and form without undue pressure.

Juve FC Says

None of us expected Pogba to be in the squad for France’s next match, which is not surprising.

He is still far from being his best self and now is not the time to overload him with matches because that could see him suffer another serious injury.

Now is the time to ease him back into life as a top player and ensure he does not do too much.

France has more than enough midfielders who could deliver top performances if called up for the matches.