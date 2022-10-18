Deschamps leaves the door open for Pogba to go to the World Cup

The France national team manager Didier Deschamps is a fan of Paul Pogba and has refused to shut the door on the midfielder going to the World Cup.

Pogba was instrumental as his country won the competition in Russia in 2018 and he could inspire them to another win.

The midfielder has not played competitive football this season because he was injured in preseason.

He delayed his eventual surgery and is still not back to full fitness, with just a few weeks to go before the World Cup begins.

However, he returns to light training with his Juve teammates today in a boost to his club and country.

If Pogba is not fit, it will make no sense to take him to Qatar, but Deschamps will give him every chance to prove his fitness.

Le Bleus manager said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I am confident about Pogba, if he heals and physically recovers he will be in Qatar.”

Pogba is one of the senior members of the France team and he was an inspirational member of the team that won the last World Cup.

They will want to go to this year’s competition with him, but that will only happen if he makes a full recovery.