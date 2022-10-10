Deschamps relying on Juventus to regain the best version of Pogba

Even prior to the first kickoff, Juve’s campaign had already taken a hit by Paul Pogba’s meniscus injury.

The 29-year-old sustained the knock while touring with the club in the United States, and is yet to play an official match since making his much-anticipated return to Turin in July.

In his absence, Max Allegri’s midfield is still lacking rhythm and creativity. However, Pogba’s injury isn’t solely a problem for Juventus.

In fact, France manager Didier Deschamps is obviously worried about his pupil’s condition.

The former Juventus midfielder and manager is hoping that his compatriot regains his best physical condition ahead of the World Cup, in order to boost his team’s chances in retaining the title.

Deschamps is hoping that Pogba plays as much as possible with Juventus before the mid-season break in November, as it would help the player in sharpening his tools.

“Paul’s recovery program is going well, but as of today ,it’s difficult to give a precise date for the return,” said the former Marseille manager in an interview with Rai Sport via Calciomercato.

“I will have to decide, but for the moment I cannot confirm whether he’ll be ready or not.

“The lone condition for Paul to be summoned is that he recovers. But then, the fact that he hasn’t played for a while could be a problem.

“So I hope he can play with Juventus as much as possible before the World Cup.

“Pogba’s off-the-pitch problems are serious issues. But I’ve talked to him often and he seems quite serene.

“Paul has a strength of character that allows him to handle these things, no matter how serious they are.”