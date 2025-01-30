The fallout from Juventus’ second consecutive Champions League loss continues, as the team faces mounting criticism after a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Benfica last night. Having already suffered a league loss to Napoli over the weekend, fans had hoped for a strong response on home turf. Instead, the Portuguese side claimed all three points in Turin, leaving Juve players visibly dejected as they exited the pitch.

This defeat adds to the growing frustration surrounding Thiago Motta’s tenure as manager. Despite being brought in to rejuvenate a team widely criticised during Max Allegri’s three-year stint, Motta’s Juventus has struggled to show any significant improvement. His attempts to implement a new style of play have yet to take hold, and the team’s performances are still plagued by inconsistency.

Once capable of clawing back draws or even victories in challenging matches, the current Juventus side seems to have lost its resilience and fighting spirit. Their lacklustre display against Benfica highlighted a team in disarray, unable to defend effectively or pose a credible attacking threat. Fans, understandably, have grown impatient with the ongoing struggles.

Andrea Di Caro, sharing his thoughts on the game, voiced his discontent with the state of the team. Speaking to Tuttojuve, he remarked:

“Juve left amidst whistles at the end of the first half and even more deafening at the end of the second. A disorganised team, incapable of creating and, this time, also of defending. Deserved defeat: few opportunities, evident identity crisis. Goodwill at this level is not enough. Benfica was more of a team for the entire ninety minutes. Closing in 20th place is quite depressing.”

Di Caro’s comments reflect the general sentiment among fans and pundits who feel this Juventus side is at a crossroads. With their identity and confidence in tatters, the team must find a way to reverse this worrying trend. Without a swift turnaround, they risk spiralling further into mediocrity and inviting even more intense scrutiny from critics.

Juventus must rediscover their winning mentality soon, or this season could unravel completely.