In the last two seasons or so, father time has finally caught up with Leonardo Bonucci. The once unyielding defender hasn’t been able to produce the same type of displays on a consistent basis.

Therefore, Juventus have seen enough and decided to show him the door in a rather blunt fashion.

Although the centre-back still has a year on his contract, the management is trying its best to rid itself of the player.

While Max Allegri traveled with the main squad for a pre-season tour in the United States, Leo remained at Continassa along with the injured and fellow exiles.

This unceremonious maneuver from the club sparked a major debate among fans and observers alike.

For his part, former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi has sided with Bonucci, believing that his compatriot deserved better.

‘I’m very sorry for Leonardo’s situation, it’s not easy for anyone,” said the Euro 2020 winner in an interview with Sky Sport via ilBianconero.

“I heard it and he probably deserved to come out differently, if he really had to go. I also wrote to him.

“But then again, there are dynamics that I’m not aware of from the outside. But he is a symbol of Juventus. On a personal level, I’m very sorry for the whole situation.”

Bernardeschi plied his trade at Juventus between 2017 and 2022. Last summer, he joined MLS club Toronto FC as a free agent.