Leonardo Bonucci is reportedly seeking a return to Italy after an unfulfilling six months with Union Berlin in Germany. Juventus had excluded him from their squad in the last transfer window, and despite efforts, he couldn’t secure a move to a Serie A club. His subsequent move to Union Berlin, a team playing in the Champions League, did not yield significant improvements, and he has not enjoyed his time in the German top flight.

AS Roma was initially linked with a move for Bonucci, but opposition from the club’s fans and the subsequent signing of Juventus teenager Dean Huijsen has ruled out that possibility.

Now, according to Calciomercato, Bonucci has offered himself to Genoa as a potential replacement for Radu Dragusin, who is set to leave the club, with Tottenham reportedly leading the race for the former Juventus youngster. Bonucci is hoping to secure a move to Genoa and has expressed his availability to the Red and Blue, anticipating that they might consider him for the role.

Juve FC Says

Bonucci has not settled outside of Serie A, and we can understand that, but we wish him the very best as he searches for a new Italian team to join.