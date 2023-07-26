Juventus is eager to finalise negotiations with Spezia for the transfer of Emil Holm, but the process has been prolonged and is now entering another week.

Having kept an eye on the Swedish full-back since the previous season, Juventus has closely assessed his performances in recent months. Holm’s impressive displays in Serie A have convinced Juventus that he could have a significant impact on their squad.

However, reaching an agreement with Spezia over his signature has proven challenging. In an effort to expedite the deal, Juventus is willing to sweeten their offer by including some promising young players. According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, the Bianconeri are prepared to include Dean Huijsen and Koni de Winter in the deal if Spezia shows interest in either of them.

Juventus believes that this addition to their offer could facilitate progress in the negotiations and increase the likelihood of securing Emil Holm’s signature for their team.

Juve FC Says

Holm is one of the best defenders in Italy and did well for Spezia last season to prove this. We have dragged this transfer out for too long and now have to conclude it as soon as possible so he can train with the rest of the group before the new term starts.