Despite all obstacles, Juventus still eager to sign PSG wantaway

Even prior to the latest speculations surrounding Alvaro Morata’s future, Juventus were already searching the market for a striker to bolster their attack.

And with Barcelona pressing hard to land the Spaniard this month, the Bianconeri will be looking to secure an alternative before consenting the departure of their current number nine.

Therefore, all eyes are on Mauro Icardi at the moment.

The Argentine has been repeatedly linked with a move to Turin, but several obstacles are in the way.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Paris Saint Germain are open for the transfer, but under their own terms.

It appears that PSG director would only allow the former Inter captain to leave on loan this January if the deal includes an obligation to buy by the end of it.

The 29-year-old moved to the French capital back in 2019, but he remains an afterthought in the presence of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

As one would expect, the Ligue 1 giants are aiming to protect their investment. After all, they splashed a hefty amount of money to land Icardi in the first place, and they would only sanction a deal that includes some insurances.

As for Juventus, a deal that includes an obligation to buy for a player who’s about to celebrate his 30th birthday might seem like a dangerous one.

Let’s see how the negotiations play out.