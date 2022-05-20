Giacomo Raspadori is the next great hope of Italian football after they failed to qualify for consecutive World Cup tournaments.

The Azzurri has some of the finest strikers in the world, including the Lazio goal-machine, Ciro Immobile.

But they still struggle for goals, and Raspadori looks set to become the country’s next leading attacker as they rebuild their squad.

At club level, he has impressed as a part of a Sassuolo side that is filled with very young and exciting players.

These performances have attracted the attention of Juve, with some reports tipping him to join them as a replacement for Paulo Dybala.

However, it seems it is all speculation for now because Tuttojuve claims the Bianconeri have not tabled an official offer for his signature.

The report claims Juve has to clear out some players from their squad, including Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean, before they can work towards adding the 22-year-old to it.

Juve FC Says

Raspadori has been developing just fine at Sassuolo, and he looks prepared for the step up to Juventus.

However, the only difference between him and Kean is that he gets more playing time.

If Juve cannot offload the Everton loanee, they might be forced to forget about Raspadori.