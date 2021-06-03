Despite Ancelotti’s arrival Juventus targets could still leave Real Madrid

The arrival of Carlo Ancelotti as the latest manager of Real Madrid will change the future of some of their stars, but not that of Juventus targets, Isco and Marcelo.

The Bianconeri have targeted both players for much of the last season as they look to bolster their squad.

Isco struggled to play for them when Zinedine Zidane was still their manager as the Frenchman considered other players better than him.

Marcelo has also fallen behind Ferland Mendy in the left-back spot and the Frenchman has been in fine form.

Both players have a year left on their deals and they looked on their way out of the club under Zidane this summer.

Now that the Zidane is gone, they would have hoped for a new start under Ancelotti who has just been made the Frenchman’s replacement.

Todofichajes says Ancelotti isn’t prepared to give them another chance and will allow them to leave.

The club has agreed to sell them to raise funds for Kylian Mbappe as they rebuild their squad and their new manager agrees.

Juve targeted both players when Andrea Pirlo was the boss and it remains unclear if Max Allegri will also want them.

If the returning manager asks for their acquisition, then it should be a smooth operation for Bianconeri.