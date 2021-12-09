Despite beating Malmo Allegri finds fault in Juventus’ performance.

Massimiliano Allegri is unhappy about the chances Juventus keeps wasting in their matches.

He made this known after they beat Malmo 1-0 in the Champions League last night.

The Bianconeri remains one of the in-form teams in the competition this season, but they should have beaten their opponents by more than a goal if they had been more clinical in front of the goal.

That has been an issue in other matches they have played this season and Allegri thinks it will eventually cost them.

He is happy the team got the win, but insists they won’t go far if they keep wasting chances as they did against the Swedes.

“It was a great evening for the result, but we wasted too many scoring opportunities. We cannot think we’ll get far if we continue to waste all these chances,” Allegri told Sky Sport Italia as quoted by Football Italia.

“We must be more clinical, more determined when we are in front of goal. This is absolutely something we need to improve.”

Juve FC Says

Goals have been scarce at Juve this season and one reason for that is because we keep missing chances.

The likes of Alvaro Morata and last night’s goal-scorer Moise Kean have simply not been good enough in front of the goal.

Allegri knows this is the issue causing his team to underachieve even in Serie A this season.

This also makes it hard to see the work the club’s midfielders are doing in creating chances.