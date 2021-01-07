Despite being offered to Juventus, Arsenal man is working on MLS move

Mesut Ozil was reportedly offered to Juventus a few weeks back as he looks to end his Arsenal exile, as we reported here.

The Bianconeri didn’t make their move for him, neither did they turn down the idea of signing him.

There is still enough time this month for them to make their move for him if they are serious about landing him.

However, they might have to act fast before they can sign him, else they risk losing him for nothing.

This is because a report from Football London says that the German is currently negotiating with MLS side, DC United over a move to the United States.

The German hasn’t played for Arsenal since March last year and although the Gunners can re-register him to play for them this month, that will likely not happen.

The MLS side is offering to give him an attractive salary and to also make him the face of their team.

Furthermore, their offer includes the expansion of Ozil’s 39 Steps Coffee brand in their Audi Field stadium, and promotion of his own merchandise line.

This is an offer that would be hard for him to turn down, however, Juventus is one of the biggest teams in Europe and they could still lure the former Real Madrid man to their side with an equally impressive offer.