Despite contract running down, Napoli refuses to reduce Juventus target’s asking price

Arkadiusz Milik is a target of Juventus and after being frozen out of the Napoli first team, this month offers the Partenopei the last chance to make some money from his sale.

In the summer, with a year left on his deal, Napoli demanded 32m euros to allow him to leave.

Now that he has just 6 months left on his current deal, they are still not in the mood to be generous to any of his suitors.

Corriere della Sera via Calciomercato says that Napoli isn’t worried about losing him for nothing at the end of this season, and they have set an asking price of 18m euros for any team that hopes to sign him this month.

That fee is simply outrageous for a player that can start discussing with other teams already and he can also sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club ahead of the summer.

Juventus wants a striker to help Alvaro Morata with the goals’ burden at the club, but this asking price will surely turn them off Milik’s path.

The Poland striker has the experience of playing and scoring goals in Italy that would benefit Juventus and they might return for him when he becomes a free agent in the summer.