Despite criticisms, Allegri has improved Juventus this season

It is hard to argue against the fact that Max Allegri is the most criticised manager in Serie A.

The Juventus gaffer’s second coming has yet to bring success and as his team struggles to win games, fans and some pundits continue to criticised how they play under him.

Success has many relatives, as they say, but Allegri has hardly had support so far because of Juve’s struggles, but the Bianconeri is doing well under him.

After finishing last season inside the top four because other rivals struggled, Juve would be second on the league table now if they had not lost 15 league points.

Il Bianconero reveals that even though he is always painted as the wrong manager for the Bianconeri, he has improved the team and it is hard to argue against that.

Juve FC Says

When you have dominated Italian football for a very long time, the expectations are high on you, which is what Juve is struggling with at the moment.

After winning consecutive league titles before 2021, we are judged differently and just need to focus on our game and winning more matches.

Critics would always be there, but if we do not pay too much attention to them, we should be fine.