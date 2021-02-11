Despite fans’ request Conte’s star will remain at the Allianz Stadium

Antonio Conte is one of the best servants that Juventus has had after serving them well as a player and subsequently as a manager.

The current Inter Milan manager will have a place in the history of the club forever, but some fans want to dissociate him from their club.

After becoming the manager of Inter, some fans wanted to remove everything that reminds them of him at the club.

His clash with Andrea Agnelli when Juve faced the Nerazzurri this week has increased calls for the club to obliterate everything that links him to them.

Tutto Sport via Football Italia reports that some Juve fans have asked the club to remove his star from the Allianz Stadium.

The clash with Agnelli is seen as the final straw, and they don’t want to have anything to do with him again.

However, the report also reveals that it would not happen, because the president isn’t thinking about getting back at him that way.

Conte had a very successful time in Turin, and he kick-started Juve’s current dominance of the Italian game.

He is now looking to achieve similar success with Inter Milan, but that doesn’t look like happening.