Despite his contract renewal, Juventus is plotting a move for Dalot

Diogo Dalot is one of the players Juventus wants to add to their squad as they look to build a solid group able to challenge for the top honours.

The Bianconeri have added some top men to their group in the last few transfer windows in their bid to ensure they remain competitive and stay at the top of the league.

Dalot seemed close to leaving Manchester United with his contract expected to finish at the end of this season, and that gave Juve hopes they could add him to their group.

However, the Bianconeri suffered a blow after Manchester United triggered an extension to his deal to keep him with them for one more season.

A report on Calciomercato reports that will not stop Juve from looking to buy him, and the Bianconeri are still working on a deal that could be finalised at the end of the season.

Juve FC Says

We need to replace Juan Cuadrado as our right-back, and Dalot is one of the finest players we can add to our squad.

However, it will be hard for us to land him if United wants to keep him as it seems now.