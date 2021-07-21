Despite his Euro 2020 form Juventus still want to sell midfielder

Aaron Ramsey was one of Wales’ best players at Euro 2020 with the injury-prone former Arsenal man proving to be one of their most reliable squad members.

He helped them to reach the Round of 16 in the competition and he managed to stay fit for much of the tournament.

He has hardly stayed fit for that long at Juve and has been tipped to leave them this summer.

The Bianconeri need players that can deliver the goods for them as soon as possible and as they pursue a deal for Manuel Locatelli, Ramsey risks falling down the pecking order next season.

The midfielder wants to remain at the club and will hope his performance at Euro 2020 has bought him some time at the Allianz Stadium.

However, Tuttojuve says the European championship didn’t relaunch his career at Juve and he remains one of the players that Massimiliano Allegri wants to get rid of.

The report, however, adds that Juve might struggle in their bid to offload him as his 7m euros salary is proving to be too much for his suitors to pay.

Ramsey would struggle to play in the upcoming campaign if he continues to be consistently injured.