Despite his recent impressive form, top midfielder is among those for sale at Juventus

Weston McKennie has scored in back-to-back games for Juventus, yet his future at the club is far from secure.

Sassuolo and Verona have beaten Juventus in their last two matches and this has overshadowed the achievement of the American midfielder.

McKennie has scored in each of those games, although they have been nothing but consolation strikes.

Despite the goals, La Gazzetta dello Sport as reported by Calciomercato says the former Schalke 04 man is one of three players who could leave Juve in the next transfer window.

The report says Aaron Ramsey and Dejan Kulusevski are the two other players who have failed to convince Massimiliano Allegri.

McKennie is a decent midfielder and several clubs would jump at the chance of signing him.

However, the midfielder doesn’t look to fit into Allegri’s plans at the club.

Instead of keeping an unwanted player, the Bianconeri can now look to make some money from his sale.

McKennie attracted the attention of Premier League clubs in the summer and some of them could return for him in the winter transfer window.

It remains unclear how much Juve will want for his signature. However, Transfermarkt values him at €25m.