Despite interest in Locatelli, Juventus still wants Pjanic

Miralem Pjanic was one of Massimiliano Allegri’s most trusted players when he first managed Juventus between 2014 and 2019.

He built his midfield around the former Lyon man, but the Bosnian was sent to Barcelona last summer in exchange for Arthur.

Juve seems to have moved on from him and they are even targeting a move for Manuel Locatelli at the moment.

However, Allegri hasn’t forgotten about Pjanic with Sport via Tuttomercatoweb reporting that the returning manager considers the midfielder a loyalist.

Barca is keen to get him off their wage bill as they battle an unprecedented financial problem.

He has been told to look for a new home because the Catalans simply have to get rid of his wages to survive.

This means Juve can take advantage and secure his return for free or for a cheap fee.

The report says because Allegri rates him highly, there is a chance that he would join Juve before this transfer window closes.

The Bianconeri also has their financial problems and they wouldn’t want to add him without offloading some of their current options because he would add extra pressure on their already strained finances.