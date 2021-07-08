Despite Italy’s victory, Sacchi isn’t impressed by Juventus trio

Despite mounting a great campaign that saw them reach the final of Euro 2020, Arrigo Sacchi is not totally impressed with some of Italy’s players.

Captain Giorgio Chiellini and his longtime teammate, Leonardo Bonucci have been brilliantly marshaling the backline – conceding only one goal from open play throughout the tournament thus far.

On the other hand, Federico Chiesa has proven to be decisive on two separate occasions, scoring vital goals against Austria in the round of 16, and Spain in the semi finals.

Nonetheless, the Juventus trio were criticized by the former Italy and Milan tactician all the same, who managed to find some holes in their games.

“Against Spain, Bonucci failed to replicate the good performance he displayed against Belgium. He launched forward on several occasions and made little marking, playing with fear and failing to keep the team compact,” said Sacchi in his personal column for la Gazzetta Dello Sport via ilBianconero.

“Chiellini, on the other hand, went into difficulties when facing the opponent’s ball possession and struggled whilst jumping. Finally, Chiesa is a soloist; he scored a great goal, but struggles to move with and for the team”

The 75-year-old is considered to be one of the most famous coaches in Italy thanks to his great spell at Milan between the late 80’s and early 90’s, but his tendency to heavily criticize modern players and managers saw him engaging in some heated discussions, including one with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.