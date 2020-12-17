Despite Juventus interest Tottenham star wants to stay put

Son Heung-min is one of the hottest players in the world right now, and every top team would jump at the chance of signing him.

Calciomercato says that Juventus is interested in signing the former Bayer Leverkusen man.

The report says that the South Korean is wanted by the Bianconeri and Inter Milan in Serie A.

However, Sky Sports via the report claims that Son isn’t thinking about leaving Tottenham at the moment.

Son has combined well with Harry Kane this season to make Tottenham one of the Premier League title favourites.

They are currently 2nd on the league table behind Liverpool and much of their form has been down to the South Korean scoring 11 league goals in 13 games.

He has also provided 4 assists for them in the competition and scored 3 additional goals in the Europa League.

These numbers are huge, and they would make a difference for Juventus at the moment.

But Son wants to remain with the north London side and he is even eyeing a new deal with them.

Juventus remains one of Europe’s top sides, and they can probably lure him to Turin if Tottenham fails to win trophies this season.