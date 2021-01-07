Despite Juventus’ win, Capello slams star man for his performance

Cristiano Ronaldo has carried Juventus on his back for much of the time that he has been at the club.

The Portuguese attacker is arguably one of the best players of his generation, and his goals have helped Juventus on numerous occasions.

Juve has even been accused of being overly reliant on him sometimes, but that is simply because he doesn’t fail to deliver.

However, in Juve’s game against Milan yesterday, the attacker was anonymous even though the Bianconeri won the game.

In a match that was one of the most important games that Juve would play this season, the former Real Madrid man hardly made an impact.

Thanks to two goals from Federico Chiesa and one from Weston McKennie, Juve won the game 3-1.

With so much expected from him, Fabio Capello was disappointed by how Ronaldo performed in the game and he claimed that Pirlo won the match without the help of the attacker, and branded his performance one of the worst he’s had since he moved to Juventus.

He said on Sky Sports Italia as quoted by Calciomercato: ” Pirlo won today without Ronaldo: one of his worst games since he has been at Juventus, he has not been seen”.