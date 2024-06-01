Giovanni Di Lorenzo is indeed regarded as one of the finest right-backs in European football, and Juventus has expressed interest in bringing him to their squad.

The defender has been in fantastic form since he moved to Napoli in a deal brokered by the current Juventus sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli.

The Bianconeri are keen on signing him, especially since Di Lorenzo recently signalled his intention to leave Napoli.

However, as Napoli closes in on making Antonio Conte their next manager, they insist that Di Lorenzo is not for sale. They consider him too important to let go, and Juventus is expected to shift their attention to other targets.

Nonetheless, a report on Tuttojuve reveals that Juventus continues to push for Di Lorenzo and might be open to including Federico Chiesa in negotiations.

Conte’s desire to work with Chiesa could facilitate negotiations for Di Lorenzo as well, potentially benefiting both clubs.

Juve FC Says

Di Lorenzo has been one of the best right-backs in Serie A, but Chiesa is too important for us to use in a swap deal.

Our priority at the moment should be to get the former Fiorentina man on a new deal if he wants to stay.

If he wants to leave, then we should get good money from his departure, which Napoli might not be able to pay.