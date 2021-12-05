Despite new manager rumours report says Allegri will keep his position long term

Massimiliano Allegri’s return to Juventus has not gone to plan so far.

The Bianconeri have had a terrible start to this campaign, and time is running out on them to return to form.

When a team underperforms, the easiest decision the club makes is to replace the manager.

This makes it understandable that some media outlets report that Allegri’s job is currently on the line.

Some have linked River Plate’s Marcelo Gallardo with the role of Juventus’ manager in recent days.

However, Tuttomercatoweb reports the rumours are untrue, and Allegri’s job is safe.

It insists he is on a long contract at the club and would be given time to do his job.

Juve FC Says

Allegri proved in his first stint that he is a solid manager. After winning five consecutive league titles, it is hard to argue that he knows how to build a championship-winning team.

This poor start to the campaign is down to the miserable form of most Juve stars.

They are probably taking too long to get to grips with his demands and need more time.

But there isn’t enough time for that and several of our current payers should be offloaded in the summer if the second half of this season is as bad as the first.