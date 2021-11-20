Despite playing him often, Allegri wants to sell this player

Adrien Rabiot has been one of Massimiliano Allegri’s most trusted men at Juventus.

However, he has been playing not because he suits Juve’s style of play or is the best midfielder at the club.

Calciomercato reveals the Frenchman has played regularly because he is arguably the most reliable left-sided midfielder at the club.

Yet, he still hasn’t convinced Allegri and the gaffer could still sell him.

For the right price, Juve may offload him as soon as the January transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot was one of the finest midfielders in Europe when he was at PSG and it is sad to see him struggle at Juve.

The Frenchman remains talented, and he sometimes shows his quality in flashes when he plays.

However, his lack of consistency means Allegri can hardly rely on him. He probably needs to be sold, but Juve has to secure a replacement before offloading him.

Reports have linked the Bianconeri with a move for the likes of Sergej Milinkovic Savic and Paul Pogba.

Either player could do a better job at the Allianz Stadium than Rabiot has done so far.

Although he moved to Turin for free, Juve should make some good money from his sale.