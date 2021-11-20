rabiot
Transfer News

Despite playing him often, Allegri wants to sell this player

November 20, 2021 - 3:00 pm

Adrien Rabiot has been one of Massimiliano Allegri’s most trusted men at Juventus.

However, he has been playing not because he suits Juve’s style of play or is the best midfielder at the club.

Calciomercato reveals the Frenchman has played regularly because he is arguably the most reliable left-sided midfielder at the club.

Yet, he still hasn’t convinced Allegri and the gaffer could still sell him.

For the right price, Juve may offload him as soon as the January transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot was one of the finest midfielders in Europe when he was at PSG and it is sad to see him struggle at Juve.

The Frenchman remains talented, and he sometimes shows his quality in flashes when he plays.

However, his lack of consistency means Allegri can hardly rely on him. He probably needs to be sold, but Juve has to secure a replacement before offloading him.

Reports have linked the Bianconeri with a move for the likes of Sergej Milinkovic Savic and Paul Pogba.

Either player could do a better job at the Allianz Stadium than Rabiot has done so far.

Although he moved to Turin for free, Juve should make some good money from his sale.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Kulusevski

Allegri’s tactical decision pushes attacker closer to January exit

November 20, 2021
conte

“At the moment…” Antonio Conte predicts Serie A title race

November 20, 2021
Sarri

“I’ve never said that publicly” Sarri discusses his relationship with Juventus

November 20, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.