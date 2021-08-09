Despite playing well against Barcelona Ramsey is still leaving Juventus

Aaron Ramsey is one of the players who have an uncertain future at Juventus ahead of the new season.

The Welshman was one of the most sought-after players in Europe in 2019 after he had helped Arsenal to reach the final of the Europa League.

He joined Juve on a free transfer from the Londoners after they saw off competition from several top European clubs.

His time in Italy has been poor with injury and other problems hindering him from showcasing his true talents.

Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo have managed him at Juventus in the last two seasons that he has been at the club.

He is now looking to impress the returning Massimiliano Allegri in the upcoming campaign.

However, he is on the market as Juve looks to offload some players who are struggling for form.

He was a part of the team that faced Barcelona in a preseason friendly yesterday and although they struggled against the Spanish side in a 3-0 defeat, he was in fine form.

Despite his performance in the game, Tuttomercatoweb claims that his future is still away from the club.

The report says while Allegri is continuing to work with him, the Bianconeri still hopes to sell him in this transfer window.