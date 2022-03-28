Despite plenty of interest Juve man set to agree a new Juventus contract until 2024

Mattia Perin has been linked with a free transfer away from Juventus as he struggles to play regularly.

His deal expires at the end of this campaign and it seemed he would eventually walk away for free and join a club where he can play regularly.

The Bianconeri have continued to use him as a second choice and rumours emerged that he will leave the club for another, but they seem to be false.

Calciomercato claims the Italian international and the Bianconeri want to continue their relationship and he will extend his contract with them.

The club is now preparing to hand him a new deal until 2024, effectively tying him down to the Allianz Arena for the foreseeable future.

Juve FC Says

Perin has struggled to dislodge Wojciech Szczęsny as the club’s number one and it is not because he is a bad goalkeeper.

The Pole has just been the club’s first choice and he needs a good goalkeeper like Perin to keep him on his feet.

Keeping the Italian means we will avoid spending money on a new goalie when the transfer window reopens.

But Perin will want to get chances to play more often, either in the cups or in Europe, so he can remain competitive.