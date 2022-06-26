Luca Pellegrini could leave Juventus in this transfer window as he searches for more playing time.

The left-back has been the club’s second choice in the last two campaigns, with Alex Sandro continuing to be number one despite his poor form.

However, Juve is on the market for a new player in that position, and that means their careers at the club are uncertain.

Reports in recent days have said he has interest from Premier League clubs, but a new suitor closer to home has emerged.

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Calciomercato, Monza has taken a liking to the 23-year-old, and they are now looking to add him to their squad.

They will prepare an offer hoping Juventus will allow him to join them.

Juve FC Says

Pellegrini is at a stage of his career where he absolutely needs game time if he is to reach his full potential.

We have handed him some of that recently, but the arrival of a new player in that position could limit his playing time seriously.

So he has to go if we add a new left-back to the squad, especially if Sandro remains.