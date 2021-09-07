Despite selling Ronaldo, Juventus is still strong

Former Brazilian superstar Ronaldo de Lima has discussed Juventus’ campaign and says the Bianconeri remains a strong club despite selling Cristiano Ronaldo.

Because of the goals he scored for Juve in the three seasons that he spent with them, Ronaldo’s departure from Juve is expected to affect their on-field performance.

The attacker had been a shining light in an otherwise poor season for them in the last campaign.

Although they only secured a top-four spot on the last day of the season, Ronaldo was Serie A’s top scorer.

He scored over 100 goals for them between 2018 and this year and his absence will be felt in the squad at least in the short term.

However, with the likes of Federico Chiesa and Manuel Locatelli, Juve still possesses one of the strongest squads in Italy and former Inter Milan and AC Milan star, Ronaldo, insists that they still have a squad to compete.

Ronaldo told La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato: “Juve weakened? He lost Cristiano, but the team is still strong. Attention, Juventus is still Juventus … For example, they brought that young striker back to Turin (Kean, ed), which I like.”

Moise Kean will hope to hit the ground running immediately and the likes of Alvaro Morata will need to start scoring more often now as well.