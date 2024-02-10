Juventus bolstered their defence with the acquisition of Tiago Djalo in the last transfer window and are expected to pursue additional defensive reinforcements in the upcoming summer transfer window. While most observers anticipated Juventus focusing solely on midfield signings last month, they surprised many by securing Djalo’s services ahead of Inter Milan.

However, Juventus faces the prospect of losing defenders Alex Sandro and Daniele Rugani, both of whom are set to depart the club as free agents at the end of the season. Consequently, Juventus will need to find suitable replacements for the departing duo.

According to reports from Tuttojuve, Juventus has identified potential replacements, with Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly and Atletico Madrid’s Mario Hermoso among the names on their radar. Although Juventus had been monitoring both players since the beginning of the season, their interest appeared to wane after the signing of Djalo. Nonetheless, Tuttojuve indicates that Juventus continues to monitor Kelly and Hermoso and is likely to pursue their signatures in the summer transfer window.

As both players will be available on free transfers, Juventus is reportedly among the clubs extending contract offers to Kelly and Hermoso for their consideration.

Juve FC Says

Hermoso and Kelly are two good defenders in the Premier League and La Liga, and they will perform well on the left side of our defence.

We are not the only club showing interest in their signature, so we must stay attentive to moves around them.