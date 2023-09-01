Samuel Iling-Junior has been a subject of strong interest on deadline day, but it appears that the Englishman is set to stay with Juventus.

Iling-Junior has become a regular part of the Bianconeri’s first-team setup and showcased his abilities with an excellent assist for Dusan Vlahovic in a recent match. He, along with Andrea Cambiaso, is seen as one of the options for the left wing in the Juventus squad and is expected to hold that position for the long term.

Despite receiving numerous inquiries from other clubs, Juventus has decided not to sell Iling-Junior. According to Tuttomercatoweb, he is anticipated to remain with the squad for the current season, with Juventus now considering him an important player. This suggests that the club values his contributions and sees him as part of their plans moving forward.

Juve FC Says

Iling-Junior is constantly improving and the youngster is a player who could be pivotal to us this season.

He has adapted well to being promoted to the first team and we expect him to continue working hard to give us more assists from that wing.

Keeping him is smart because he is young and we might sell him for a much higher fee in the future, or he will help us win trophies.