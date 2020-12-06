Despite the inconsistent season, Pirlo surprisingly breaks a managerial record

Andrea Pirlo joined the ranks of former midfielders like Antonio Conte, Zinedine Zidane and Pep Guardiola in becoming a manager last summer.

He was a surprising replacement for the unimpressive Maurizio Sarri and the club is hopeful that he will have a career similar to any of the mentioned ex-players.

His current Juventus team isn’t top of Serie A or their Champions League group, however, they haven’t had the worst season so far.

Their problem has been largely down to inconsistency as well as injuries to their key players.

This is one reason why they have drawn games against the likes of Verona, Benevento and Crotone in the league this season.

Despite the ups and downs, it seems that Pirlo is doing well on an individual basis.

After Juventus’ comeback win against Torino yesterday, the former midfielder became the first manager not to lose any of his first 10 games in his first Serie A campaign as a manager, since a win became three points, OptaPaolo reports.

This should give Juventus hope that they have made the right decision to hire him as their manager.

But the Bianconeri needs to start moving up the league table quickly as this year draws to a close because the second half of the season might be tougher.