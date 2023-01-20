Weston McKennie
Transfer News

Despite the rumours Chelsea is not interested in Juventus man

January 20, 2023 - 5:00 pm

Weston McKennie is one player Juventus is desperate to offload if you listen to the rumour mill, but the American will likely spend the rest of this term in Turin.

McKennie gets plenty of chances to play when he is fit, but the midfielder does not inspire confidence, so Juve fans can hardly see his contribution.

However, that does not stop Max Allegri from selecting him and the American continues to work hard to win over the fans unconvinced by his membership of the Bianconeri squad.

Several EPL sides like Aston Villa and Bournemouth reportedly want to buy the ex-Schalke 04 man, but another name that seems to be in the news is Chelsea.

The Blues have been on a spending spree and some reports suggested they want to add McKennie to their squad.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals those rumours are untrue and the Blues have no interest in the Juve man.

Juve FC Says

McKennie has divided opinion for much of the time he has been at the Allianz Stadium, but he seems to be a player Allegri likes a lot.

However, for the right price, we should offload the midfielder and buy a player whose contribution will be clear for the fans to see.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Marley Ake

Ake increasingly likely to spend second half of the season away from Juventus

January 20, 2023
Fagioli

Fagioli thanks Agnelli as he hopes to repay the faith shown in him

January 20, 2023
Cherubini

Federico Cherubini discusses Juventus January transfer plans

January 20, 2023

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply Joseph January 20, 2023 at 5:25 pm

    Yesterday he did a brilliant game.

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.