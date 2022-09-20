Juventus has been struggling this season as they dropped points against unfancied opponents.

Their latest show of poor form is their 1-0 loss to Monza, and that could easily have been the last straw for Max Allegri.

The club has, however, not fired him and he could remain on the bench until the end of the season.

When a team underperforms, the manager loses his job, and Juve seems to be in bad shape.

Although Juve has lost just a game in the league this season, it seems they are not doing well enough in attack.

However, a new stat reveals the Bianconeri has one of the best xG in Serie A this season.

Football Italia reveals Udinese has the best xG in the competition with +5.37.

However, Juventus is in the top ten as they are 7th on the list with an xG of +0.88.

Juve FC Says

Our xG is not as good as some other teams in the league, but it shows that we are one of the finest performers in the competition.

We could do better, but we probably have to fix our conversion problem, which will improve our goal return dramatically.

If we get that sorted, we should begin to win more matches because goals win games.