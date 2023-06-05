“Despite this difficult season” Pogba thanks Juventus fans for their support

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has expressed his gratitude to the Bianconeri fans for their unwavering support during a challenging season for the team.

Pogba, who was sidelined with an injury for the majority of the campaign, acknowledges that he fell short of expectations upon his return to the club. His absence undoubtedly had an impact on the team’s performance.

The season was further marred by off-field legal issues, including a ten-point deduction in the league and the resignation of the previous board. It was a difficult period for the black-and-white side.

Despite these challenges, the fans remained loyal and continued to support the team. Pogba took to Instagram to convey his appreciation, stating, “Despite this difficult season, I want to express my heartfelt thanks for your support in both good and bad times. We will come back stronger next season. Thank you once again to everyone.”

Pogba’s message reflects his determination to bounce back and perform at a higher level in the upcoming season, with the continuous backing of the Juventus faithful.

Juve FC Says

Pogba was expected to be one of our most important players in the campaign after he returned to the club in the summer.

It didn’t work out in the first term after his return, but we hope he will get back to form in the next campaign.