Details of Denis Zakaria transfer to Chelsea revealed

Chelsea has completed a medical for Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria and more details have emerged about the agreement.

The Swiss midfielder only joined Juve in the January transfer window and he was a key member of their squad in the second half of last season.

However, he has faced increasing competition for a place on the Bianconeri team this season from the likes of Fabio Miretti.

Juventus’ signing of Leandro Paredes has pushed him further down the pecking order and he wanted to leave.

The Bianconeri were open to selling him after failing to offload Adrien Rabiot earlier in the transfer window.

Chelsea waited until the last hour before opening talks with Juve over a new deal, but it made progress and he is now expected to spend this season on loan in London.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed more details about the agreement after the midfielder completed his medical.

Denis Zakaria completed his medical as new Chelsea player and Juventus are preparing all the paperworks. 🚨🔵 #CFC #DeadlineDay Exclusive: structure of the deal ⤵️ ▫️ Loan with £30m buy option, NOT mandatory; ▫️ Potential five year contract; ▫️ Chelsea to cover 100% salary. pic.twitter.com/7RN3vKfaGZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

Juve FC Says

If we offload Zakaria permanently for £30m, it would be one of the best pieces of business ever made.

We signed him for less than £10m when his deal was running out at Borussia Monchengladbach, so it will be a top business transaction.